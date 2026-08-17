JANA Partners Management now holds about 3.66 million FISV shares worth nearly $180 million as of the second quarter, down from 4.44 million shares worth about $247.5 million in the previous quarter.

This represents a 17% trimming in the FISV stake.

Last month, in a letter sent to Fiserv, JANA Partners said it supports the company’s decision to explore a sale of its debit network assets but argued that the company needs to do more to unlock shareholder value.

JANA also called for further board changes, saying recent additions have been insufficient to address governance concerns.

New York-based activist investment firm JANA Partners Management has cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. (FISV) by about 17%, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reported on Friday.

The firm now holds about 3.66 million FISV shares worth nearly $180 million as of the second quarter, according to the filing. As of the end of the first quarter, JANA Partners held 4.44 million Fiserv shares worth about $247.5 million.

JANA Calls For Broader Portfolio Review

Last month, in a letter sent to Fiserv, JANA Partners said it supports the company’s decision to explore a sale of its debit network assets but argued that the company needs to do more to unlock shareholder value.

JANA urged Fiserv to conduct a comprehensive review of its entire portfolio, arguing that the company’s diverse collection of assets is worth significantly more than its public-market valuation reflects. The investor said divestitures could reduce Fiserv’s valuation discount while helping restore investor credibility.

JANA also called for further board changes, saying recent additions have been insufficient to address governance concerns.

Fiserv’s Leadership Troubles

Fiserv has faced significant leadership disruption in recent months. CEO Michael Lyons stepped down in June, and Takis Georgakopoulos took over as CEO and joined the board.

President Dhivya Suryadevara subsequently departed on July 7, citing contractual provisions following Lyons’ exit. “Recent failures in executive talent retention and attraction, including allowing senior executives to tie their own employment agreements to the continued service of the CEO, have further damaged the Board's standing with investors. As such, we believe the Company requires further Board change,” JANA said in the letter.

FISV Stock Performance And Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company’s shares declined from ‘bullish’ to ‘neutral’ over the past week amid ‘normal’ message volumes at the time of writing.

One user said, “$FISV I’m out especially since Jana just cut 17%.”

FISV stock is down 17% so far in 2026.

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