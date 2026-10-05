Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong outlined an ‘Immunotherapy 2.0’ approach aimed at strengthening immune defenses and preventing cancer recurrence.

Michael Caputo’s appointment to Trump’s Cancer Panel fueled retail speculation about broader Anktiva access.

An FDA decision on Anktiva’s proposed U.S. label expansion to papillary-only bladder cancer is targeted for Jan.6, 2027.

ImmunityBio said July’s UAE authorization expanded Anktiva’s regulatory footprint to 34 countries.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) logged their best week in over seven months, with Michael Caputo’s appointment to U.S. President Donald Trump’s Cancer Panel fueling weekend retail speculation about broader access to Anktiva, the company’s flagship immunotherapy.

IBRX stock jumped 11% on Friday, its strongest session since late June, and closed the week up 22%.

Caputo Joins Trump’s Cancer Advisory Panel

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Caputo’s appointment on Sunday. A cancer survivor and former HHS public affairs official, Caputo joins an independent advisory panel that monitors the National Cancer Program and reports directly to the president.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Caputo would help drive a national cancer strategy prioritizing “prevention, innovation, transparency, and results.” NCI Director Anthony Letai emphasized the panel’s role in delivering recommendations to the president and the cancer community.

IBRX Founder Pushes ‘Immunotherapy 2.0’

Founder and executive chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong welcomed the appointment and outlined his vision for preventing cancer recurrence through stronger immune defenses, saying, “We are closer than ever.” Soon-Shiong said the next frontier in cancer care is strengthening patients’ immune systems after remission to prevent recurrence.

“Incremental short term duration of response should no longer be an acceptable outcome,” he said. Soon-Shiong laid out advances spanning tumor-DNA detection, immune-cell monitoring, advanced imaging, cancer vaccines and targeted cell therapies. Establishing the diagnostic and therapeutic combinations as “IMMUNOTHERAPY 2.0” is “both urgent and exhilarating,” he said.

He added that the approach was the subject of his hour-long NIH and NCI presentation, alongside a decade of cancer-vaccine collaboration with researchers Jeffrey Schlom and James Gulley.

Anktiva’s Global Reach Grows Ahead Of FDA Review

The policy speculation comes as ImmunityBio seeks to broaden Anktiva’s U.S. bladder-cancer label, with an FDA decision targeted for Jan.6, 2027. The application covers Anktiva plus BCG for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer with papillary-only tumors. The drug received U.S. approval in 2024 for patients with carcinoma in situ, with or without papillary tumors.

The proposed expansion is supported by an 80-patient cohort that achieved 58.2% disease-free survival at 12 months, with 83.1% remaining free of bladder-removal surgery at 36 months.

Meanwhile, ImmunityBio said July’s United Arab Emirates authorization expanded Anktiva’s regulatory footprint to 34 countries. The UAE authorization includes papillary-only bladder cancer and use with checkpoint inhibitors in certain patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer whose disease progressed after standard treatment.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About IBRX?

On Stocktwits, investors linked Caputo’s appointment with Soon-Shiong’s NIH/NCI presentation and speculated that greater Washington engagement could drive expanded Anktiva access. Sentiment for IBRX on the platform jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ levels a week ago amid nearly a 200% surge in weekly message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of October 4 | Source: Stocktwits

One user connected the appointment with Soon-Shiong’s federal research engagement, saying investors could “hopefully see Dr Pat’s plan finally come to fruition.” Another called the appointment an additional bullish catalyst, predicting a “30%+ rocket launch on Monday if momentum continues.”

The optimism also fueled gamma squeeze discussion, with one investor watching for shares above $11, sustained volume, increased activity in $11 and $12 calls, and rising stock-borrow fees.

A separate user highlighted clinical results, overseas approvals and possible government initiatives, while questioning whether the Caputo news explained the preceding week’s rally.

IBRX stock has surged 419% year to date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<