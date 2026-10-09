The proposed site has approximately 6 MW of current utility capacity, with a potential path to 36 MW following utility and infrastructure work.

Gorilla Technology signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire its first U.S. data center, with closing targeted for the end of November 2026.

The company aims to expand its U.S. data center portfolio through acquisitions, site expansions and customer-led GPU deployments.

Gorilla is assessing infrastructure upgrades, including additional power distribution and direct liquid cooling, to support future high-density AI computing.

Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) announced on Friday that it had signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire its first U.S. data center and plans to expand its U.S. AI infrastructure portfolio to over 100 megawatts (MW) over the next 12 to 18 months.

The proposed acquisition involves an existing operating facility with approximately 6 MW of current utility capacity and a pathway to 36 MW of total site power capacity. The company said it was targeting completion of the acquisition by the end of November 2026.

“We are not entering the United States simply to acquire a building. We are establishing the first piece of what we aim to become a significant AI infrastructure business.” – Jay Chandan, CEO and Chairman, Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla also said it has obtained written support from the local utility for an additional 30 MW, although delivering that capacity will require further utility and site infrastructure work.

GRRR stock dropped over 4% in morning trade, despite a recovery in the broader market, and was among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing.

Gorilla Targets 36 MW At First US Data Center

The proposed acquisition would give Gorilla an initial operating base in the U.S. AI infrastructure market. The facility already has electrical and cooling infrastructure, carrier-neutral connectivity, and existing colocation and office operations.

Gorilla said it was reviewing the facility’s tenants, lease terms, rent roll and historical operating performance as part of its due diligence. It added that the utility has indicated an approximately 18-month timetable for delivering the additional 30 MW of power.

Gorilla is also assessing upgrades needed to support high-density AI computing, including additional power distribution and direct liquid-cooling capabilities for future GPU deployments.

Gorilla Plans Broader AI Infrastructure Expansion

The proposed acquisition is the starting point for Gorilla’s broader U.S. expansion strategy. The company said it was targeting more than 100 MW of total site power capacity over the next 12 to 18 months through additional acquisitions, infrastructure expansions and customer-led AI compute deployments.

Gorilla added it was evaluating further opportunities across the U.S., focusing on sites with available power, strong connectivity, expansion potential and customer demand.

The company also said it was engaging with prospective customers regarding future AI compute and GPU capacity at the proposed site.

Gorilla stated its strategy is to combine owned data center infrastructure with customer-led GPU deployments and its existing AI software and operational capabilities to serve enterprise, cloud and AI customers.

CFO Bruce Bower said Gorilla is focused on acquiring infrastructure that offers immediate utility and substantial expansion potential while maintaining disciplined investment criteria.

According to Chandan, controlling the underlying infrastructure could give Gorilla greater control over deployment timelines, power, cooling and operating economics.

How Is Retail Feeling About GRRR Stock?

Retail sentiment around GRRR stock on Stocktwits remained in ‘neutral’ territory over the past day, with chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels. Platform data showed a 21% jump in message volume over the last 24 hours and a 145% increase overall this week.

One retail trader said the proposed U.S. acquisition is a “huge” development for Gorilla, noting that the company had expanded from Asia into the U.S. market. Another trader said entering the U.S. market could lend the company greater credibility, despite skepticism around the stock.

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GRRR stock has fallen over 8% this year and more than 40% in the last 12 months. Only five analysts cover the company, according to Koyfin, with the 12-month average price target on the shares at $32.83. The target implies a potential upside of 187% from current levels.

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