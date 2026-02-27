Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong is set for back-to-back prime-time interviews on Fox News and NewsNation on Friday.

Retail traders speculated the appearances could signal policy-linked, funding or other major developments.

The media spotlight comes just after ImmunityBio completed enrollment in a key Phase 2 trial showing improved cancer-free outcomes with Anktiva plus BCG.

Soon-Shiong also criticized the chemotherapy-driven cancer care model on The Daily Show, calling it shaped by big pharma companies.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) is drawing fresh retail attention late Thursday ahead of two prime-time television appearances by founder and executive chairman, Patrick Soon-Shiong, on Friday, with investors speculating that the back-to-back interviews could signal upcoming developments tied to policy, funding, or regulatory catalysts.

IBRX stock edged higher in Thursday’s regular session, recovering from its steepest selloff since December 2024. However, shares slipped about 0.7% in extended trading. The stock has surged more than 380% year to date.

IBRX Founder Heads To Fox, NewsNation

Soon-Shiong confirmed on X that he will appear in an interview with Fox News Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier and later participate in a live discussion with Christopher Cuomo on NewsNation the same evening. “Important conversation with Brett. Will be an interesting Friday evening!” Soon-Shiong wrote. He added about the NewsNation appearance: “Will be an important discussion. Live event. Please listen in.”

Retail Speculation Builds Ahead Of Interviews

The dual media appearances have triggered a wave of speculation among retail traders. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for IBRX was ‘extremely bullish’ amid ‘extremely high’ message volume.

Some traders pointed to Baier’s role and suggested the interview could involve government-related developments. “Brett Baier is Fox News’ chief political anchor, so Dr. Pat must have some politically juicy news regarding the current U.S. federal government,” one user said, adding that the NewsNation segment featuring federal agency workers raised questions about why it would be aired live.

Others highlighted the reach of the appearances and the back-to-back scheduling. “Dr Pat on Fox News with Bret Baier tomorrow… then with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation,” one investor posted. “Baier has a massive audience… Cuomo talks as if his segment is a major expose… Can’t wait what’s about to be revealed.”

Several users suggested the timing could signal a broader development. “Something cooking for tomorrow night,” one user said, noting the significance of Soon-Shiong appearing on a network with a large audience.

Another investor linked the media push to potential funding developments. “What do you think? Tomorrow Saudi news drops involving non-dilutive funding… is it better to do all this on a Friday to majorly squeeze shorts?”

Some traders framed the appearances as part of a broader strategy. “Too bad it is on a Friday evening, but maybe some savvy investors will study over the weekend and jump on board Monday,” one user wrote.

Others expected a major announcement. “I’m going with something big is going to drop tomorrow,” one post said, suggesting the dual interviews were designed for maximum impact.

Additional posts reflected growing anticipation among retail traders. “Load up people! Full blown exposure tomorrow night,” one user said. “Dr P going to drop a bomb PR tomorrow morning,” another user wrote.

Some investors also pointed to the timing after market close. “Two big cancer shows on Friday after the market is closed… Monday might just be the biggest jump ever,” one trader said.

Trial Progress Supports Momentum

The media appearances come just a day after ImmunityBio said it has completed enrollment ahead of schedule in its Phase 2 Quilt 2.005 trial, evaluating Anktiva combined with BCG in patients with early-stage bladder cancer who have not previously received standard BCG treatment.

The study included 366 patients, and an early review requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showed that adding Anktiva to standard BCG therapy helped patients stay cancer-free for longer.

After six months, 85% of patients receiving Anktiva with BCG still showed no signs of cancer, compared with 57% of those treated with BCG alone. After nine months, 84% of patients on the combination remained cancer-free versus 52% on BCG alone. ImmunityBio expects to submit a biologics license application for the therapy by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The company’s immunotherapy has continued to gain global traction. Anktiva is already approved in combination with BCG for bladder cancer in the U.S., and has received authorizations in the U.K., Europe and Saudi Arabia. Saudi regulators last month also granted accelerated approval for the therapy in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Meanwhile, a recent regulatory filing showed Soon-Shiong continues to hold a controlling 66.3% stake in ImmunityBio, underscoring his influence as the company heads into the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium between Thursday and Saturday.

Founder Flags Big Pharma Influence

Soon-Shiong also flagged his appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart last year on X, where he argued that modern cancer care remains overly dependent on chemotherapy. He said that the model took shape through decades of alignment between government research bodies and big pharma companies.

“And we as Americans, and as America, have trained the world, together with a big pharma, about chemotherapy, because it's a money-making machine,” Soon-Shion said.

He had discussed how many widely used cancer drugs were developed from chemical warfare research and tested in immune-deficient models, and warned that traditional treatments can suppress the body’s natural killer cells and T-cells.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<