Investors are also watching for partnership or buyout catalysts as ImmunityBio expands Anktiva internationally and builds its global NK-cell platform.

CEO Richard Adcock apparently said that Anktiva sales remain “incredibly strong” and continue at the same pace.

Koyfin expects quarterly revenue of $49.7 million, up 12% sequentially, with GAAP loss per share narrowing to $0.09.

Retail traders are looking for a bigger beat, with estimates ranging from about $51 million to as high as $60 million-$63 million.

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) are extending a five-session losing streak, but retail traders are looking to next week’s earnings for signs that “incredibly strong” Anktiva sales can reverse the slide.

IBRX stock slipped 0.3% on Tuesday, with shares on track to log their fourth straight week in the red.

Anktiva Sales In Focus Ahead Of IBRX Earnings

The focus is on commercial momentum for Anktiva, ImmunityBio’s flagship immunotherapy, after CEO Richard Adcock apparently struck an upbeat tone at a BTIG virtual conference ahead of the company’s expected quarterly report next week. According to a trader following Adcock’s BTIG appearance, the CEO said sales were continuing “at the same pace” and later described them as “incredibly strong.”

Koyfin estimates call for quarterly revenue of $49.7 million, up 12% from the prior quarter. Profitability is also expected to improve, with GAAP loss per share narrowing to $0.09 from $0.62, while adjusted loss per share is expected to remain at $0.08.

IBRX Retail Traders Chase A Bigger Quarter

Retail expectations are running hotter than consensus, with traders dissecting comments from the company, treatment volumes and international sales ahead of the second-quarter (Q2) print. However, retail sentiment on Stocktwits for IBRX was ‘bearish’ amid an 18% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

IBRX sentiment and message volume as of July 29 | Source: Stocktwits

One investor expects about $51 million in quarterly revenue, while another cited a Street estimate around $49 million and a “whisper” range of $52 million to $54 million. Others have floated even more aggressive numbers, including $60 million to $63 million in Q2 sales.

One trader said repeat dosing of existing patients could produce a much stronger quarter than expected, saying the “potential for a huge quarter does exist” and that “EVERYONE has Underestimated the Potential.” Another trader said: “Earnings beat will stop the bleeding.”

Retail investors are also watching for partnership or buyout developments. Some have speculated that a larger pharma company could help ImmunityBio accelerate global distribution, while others continue to view the company as a potential acquisition candidate if Anktiva sales keep expanding.

IBRX Eyes Global Anktiva Growth, FDA Catalyst

Beyond the quarter, ImmunityBio is building a broader strategy around Anktiva and its natural killer, or NK, cell platform. Founder Patrick Soon-Shiong has outlined plans for a global “World Bank of NK Cells,” to create a scalable supply of cryopreserved, off-the-shelf NK cells that could be distributed to patients and deployed alongside Anktiva.

The company is also developing automated manufacturing through its Nant Leonardo robotic platform. Soon-Shiong said in June that the NK-cell bank would ultimately be made available globally. Anktiva itself has also been expanding beyond the U.S., with ImmunityBio pursuing commercial and regulatory opportunities across Europe, Saudi Arabia and other markets.

ImmunityBio also has a regulatory catalyst beyond the immediate earnings print. In May, the Food and Drug Administration accepted the company’s application seeking to expand Anktiva plus BCG into a broader group of patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, reversing an earlier refusal to review a similar filing. The agency set Jan. 6, 2027, as the target date for its decision.

ImmunityBio has said its Quilt-3.032 study showed 58% of high-risk papillary bladder cancer patients remained disease-free at 12 months, while more than 80% avoided bladder-removal surgery through three years of follow-up.

IBRX stock has jumped 163% over the past year.

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