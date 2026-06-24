Boeing secures a major fixed-price incentive deal to build and support two MUOS satellites under a long-term defense program.

Boeing awarded a maximum $2-billion fixed-price-incentive-firm-target contract for MUOS service life extension Phase II.

The contract covers design, development, build, launch support and on-orbit testing of two satellites.

Work under the program is scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2035.

Boeing Co. (BA) has secured a significant long-term defense contract tied to advanced satellite communications infrastructure for the U.S. Department of War. The deal involves multi-year development, testing, and support work under a U.S. Space Force program focused on extending critical satellite capabilities. The project is expected to run over the next decade and will involve substantial research and development funding.

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Shares of Boeing (BA) were flat in after-hours trading at the time of writing on Tuesday, after having ended the regular session 1.87% lower.

BA Wins $2B Contract

Boeing has been awarded a $2-billion fixed-price-incentive contract for the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) service life extension Phase II program. The contract covers the design, development, build, launch support, and on-orbit testing of two MUOS satellites.

Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is expected to be completed by September 30, 2035. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and two offers were received.

The contract is part of ongoing efforts to enhance and extend the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS), which supports satellite communications infrastructure.

LMT Lands $8.4B Missile Program Expansion

Apart from Boeing, Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded an $8.4 billion contract modification.The deal expands missile production and extends related work through fiscal 2032. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $13.34B. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of September 30, 2032.

Despite the announcement, the LMT stock was down 0.22% after-hours on Tuesday.

BA And LMT Stocks: What Retail Traders Feel

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Boeing (BA) remained ‘bearish,’ while message volume was ‘normal.’ Over the past 30 days, retail chatter around the stock has jumped nearly 190%.

For Lockheed Martin (LMT), sentiment improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past week, with message volume marked ‘high.’

BA stock is up 0.38% year-to-date and nearly 10% over the past 12 months. LMT has gained 4.1% year-to-date and 6.5% over the past year.

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