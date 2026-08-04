The company said the Stingray development was funded completely by a bond offering completed during the quarter.

Cipher Digital shares dropped more than 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday after the company reported a $30 million adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter.

The company has delivered its first HPC data centre capacity at Black Pearl in early August, two months ahead of schedule.

Cipher has secured an option on a new site, Apollo, with up to 900 MW of capacity, within 25 miles of San Antonio, Texas.

Shares of Cipher Digital Inc. (CIFR) dropped on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter 2026 revenue of $25 million.

CIFR stock was down over 9% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around CIFR remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter improved to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels over the past day.’

The company reported an adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss of $30 million, a loss of $0.21 per share and a series of operational updates, including delivery of data center capacity at its Black Pearl campus, way ahead of its scheduled delivery in August.

CIFR stock price versus analyst EBITDA consensus and average price target. Source: Koyfin

Analysts had estimated an EBITDA of $218.65 million for Cipher, according to Koyfin, but the company's results fell short of that mark. The miss aside, analysts are still bullish on the stock, with the average price target of $32.79 indicating upside of about 36% from the last closing price of $24.16, according to Koyfin.

Black Pearl Rent Commences Early

At the request of its investment-grade, hyperscale tenant, the company modified the lease agreement for the Black Pearl project, which accelerated the overall development timeline. "This accelerated delivery proves we can execute at scale, with speed, and without compromise in a challenging environment," said Chief Executive Officer Tyler Page.

The company said that Phase I remaining data halls at Black Pearl are still being fit out with mechanical, electrical, and plumbing. Phase II concrete foundations, building steel, and underground electrical work are also in progress.

Cipher also announced that it has secured the right of first offer to acquire the site codenamed Apollo, which is located within 25 miles of San Antonio, Texas. This site has been submitted as a research load to the zero batch of the ERCOT grid interconnection process.

Bond Offering Funds Stingray

During the quarter, the company completed a bond offering which fully funded its Stingray development through substantial completion and repaid Cipher for $56.7 million in previously funded project expenditures.

Stingray construction is on schedule with earthwork, grading, pad preparation, and underground electrical work underway, the company said. The tenant has commenced beneficial use of the Barber Lake data center, including partial occupancy and installation of network racks. "A core strength of our strategy is its repeatability, and in the second quarter, we demonstrated that once again," Page said.

How Did Retail Traders React?

One retail user on Stocktwits brushed off the earnings miss, saying “the misses don’t matter” and that the story is the build-out. Cipher has “done excellent,” and compute is key to the AI build-out, he said.

Another user said that the earnings miss was completely “irrelevant” and they were watching the HPC development instead.

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