The partnership will embed Claude, Anthropic’s advanced large language model (LLM), into IBM’s software tools, starting with a new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE).

IBM’s (IBM) shares rose nearly 3% in Tuesday’s pre-market session to head toward a fresh all-time high after the company said it has teamed up with AI firm Anthropic in a new collaboration aimed at boosting enterprise software development through artificial intelligence.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The partnership will embed Claude, Anthropic’s advanced large language model (LLM), into IBM’s software tools, starting with a new AI-first integrated development environment (IDE).

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume levels.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<