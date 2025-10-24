IBM successfully ran a quantum error-correction algorithm on a commonly available AMD chip, marking progress towards the commercialization of quantum computing.

The breakthrough positions IBM alongside Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google in the quantum computing race.

IBM stock rose 0.3% in Friday’s pre-market trade, with user message count jumping 715% in a week on Stocktwits.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) has reportedly run a critical quantum algorithm on commonly available chips made by Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).

IBM stated that the algorithm work that it disclosed on Friday was completed a year ahead of schedule.

What Does The Research Paper Say?

According to a Reuters report, the breakthrough, detailed in a forthcoming research paper, shows IBM’s ability to execute a quantum error-correction algorithm on an AMD field programmable gate array (FPGA) chip.

The move underscores IBM’s progress in a field where it competes with tech giants like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), which recently disclosed its own quantum algorithm milestone.

On Wednesday, Google announced a new quantum computing algorithm, which operates about 13,000 times faster than today’s most powerful supercomputer, when paired with the company’s own Willow chip.

IBM stock traded 0.3% higher in Friday’s pre-market session. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volume levels.

IBM’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:10 a.m. ET on Oct. 23, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

IBM stock saw a 715% increase in user message count over the last week.

IBM Pushes Toward Quantum Commercialization

Quantum computers, unlike traditional systems, rely on qubits to perform highly complex calculations such as simulating atomic interactions that classical computers would take years to complete.

According to the report, IBM’s algorithm, first introduced in June, was designed to detect and mitigate computational errors in real time, paving the way for more stable and scalable quantum performance.

In August, IBM formed a partnership with AMD to advance a new class of computing systems that integrates quantum computing with high-performance computing.

IBM stock has gained over 30% in the last 12 months.

