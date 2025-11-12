IBM launched IBM Quantum Loon, an experimental chip for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Nighthawk’s improved architecture allows circuits to run with 30% greater complexity than previous models.

IBM underscored its plan to reach quantum advantage by 2026 and build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029.

IBM Corp. (IBM) introduced its latest processor, the IBM Quantum Nighthawk, on Wednesday, designed to execute more complex quantum circuits while maintaining precision and stability.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company also launched IBM Quantum Loon, an experimental chip demonstrating every key element necessary for fault-tolerant quantum computing.

Building The Next Generation Of Quantum Systems

IBM underscored its plan to achieve quantum advantage by 2026 and build a fault-tolerant quantum computer by 2029, boosted by these developments.

Nighthawk is IBM’s most powerful quantum chip to date, boasting 120 qubits connected by 218 tunable couplers. The processor’s improved architecture allows circuits to run with 30% greater complexity than previous models. IBM expects to deliver the chip to users by the end of 2025, marking a shift toward solving real-world problems beyond the reach of classical computers.

Following the announcement, IBM stock traded over 2% higher in Wednesday’s premarket.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<