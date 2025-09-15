The company announced that its Bitcoin treasury program will be financed through the sale of Montana data center assets and an at-the-market equity offering.

Hyperscale Data (GPUS) shares more than doubled in pre-market trading on Monday after the company announced it would establish a $100 million Bitcoin (BTC) treasury strategy and expand its AI data center facility in Michigan.

GPUS’ stock was up 101% at the time of writing, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits soaring to ‘extremely bullish’ territory, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

The company stated that its Bitcoin treasury program will be funded through the sale of Montana data center assets and an at-the-market equity offering. In parallel, it expects to expand its Michigan data center campus to 70 megawatts (MW) from 30 MW within 20 months, with long-term capacity potentially reaching 340 MW, subject to regulatory approval and available funding.

