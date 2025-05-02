Traders can stake HYPE for tiered fee discounts, but linking accounts and revised schedules bring new wrinkles.

Hyperledger's (HYPE) new update wants to reshape trading fees and reward HYPE stakers.

Whether you see this as a perk or a puzzle, it arrived on April 30. Traders can brace themselves for revised spot and perp fee schedules, plus special discounts tied to how much HYPE they’ve staked.

The higher the stake, the steeper the fee slash.

The protocol claims fees will stay competitive with centralized exchanges, stakers get better rates, and the project’s revenue could even grow. Let’s see how that works out.

Key changes? Separate fee schedules for perps and spot, but both count toward your 14-day volume. Spot volume counts double, presumably to spur some positivity on the non-derivatives side.

There are multiple staking tiers, from “Wood” for folks who stake at least 10 HYPE (enjoy that 5% discount) all the way up to “Diamond” for 500,000 HYPE or more (a whopping 40% discount).

Maker rebates remain a thing, just like before, though the new system includes fresh categories for volume-based maker perks.

A twist: you can link a “staking user” to a “trading user” so the trading user reaps the fee discounts. The catch? That staking user essentially controls the account. No unlinking either, so choose wisely.

This might help whales who want to sponsor friends, or it might just cause confusion. Time will tell.

We’ll see if these new tiers boost HYPE’s utility or just add complexity. But if you’re fee-sensitive, better give your staking options a serious look.

Cheaper trades might be worth the locked-up tokens.

