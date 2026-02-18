The company said that it has filed a third-party, independent Technical Report updating its Mineral Resource estimate with an effective date of January 21, 2026.

HYMC said it now holds 16.4 million gold ounces and 562.6 million silver ounces in the measured and indicated categories.

It reported increases in inferred mineral resources of 50% for gold and 38% for silver.

The company said it is continuing to evaluate a roasting process alternative, which could potentially provide a third revenue stream.

Hycroft Mining (HYMC) shares rallied nearly 30% on Wednesday after it reported growth in gold and silver resources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Nevada-based mining company said that it has filed a third-party, independent Technical Report updating its Mineral Resource estimate with an effective date of January 21, 2026.

The updated assessment shows the company now holds 16.4 million gold ounces and 562.6 million silver ounces in the measured and indicated categories.

Growth In Gold And Silver

Hycroft also reported increases in inferred mineral resources of 50% for gold and 38% for silver. The company established an initial high-grade silver resource of 90.2 million ounces in the measured and indicated categories.

The Mineral Resource estimate is based on a flowsheet utilizing milling and pressure oxidation (POX) for sulfide and certain transition mineralization and heap leaching process for oxide and other transition mineralization.

"Importantly, following only approximately 14 months of drilling since the discovery of two new high-grade silver systems, a high-grade mineral resource with underground potential has been established demonstrating the continuity of both the Brimstone and Vortex high-grade systems which remain open along strike and at depth," said Diane R. Garrett, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The company said it is continuing to evaluate a roasting process alternative, which could potentially provide a third revenue stream through the by-product production and sale of sulfuric acid needed in the lithium, copper, and fertilizer industries.

Producing and selling sulfuric acid could essentially convert a significant neutralization cost in the POX process into a by-product revenue from the roasting process.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around HYMC trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘normal’ message volume.

One user predicted that HYMC stock will be at a minimum of $150 price levels.

Another user said that they are very bullish on the stock.

Shares in the company have rocketed nearly 1450% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

