HUDCO also plans to expand its consulting and capacity-building services for the Nagpur authority.

HUDCO shares slipped about 1% on Tuesday even as the company announced a memorandum of understanding with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA).

The non-binding pact will see HUDCO explore and provide up to ₹11,300 crore in funding over five years for land acquisition, housing and infrastructure projects in the Nagpur Metropolitan Region, including the Nagpur Metro.

HUDCO also said it will expand consulting and capacity-building services to meet NMRDA’s requirements.

SEBI-registered analyst Vatsal Khemka said the agreement strengthens HUDCO’s positioning in infrastructure and housing finance while giving it visibility through a large metro project.

Technical View

Khemka noted that the stock is trading near a strong support zone of ₹213 and is holding in bullish territory, calling it an ideal risk-reward setup.

He added that traders could look for a 15% upside from current levels, while investors may also consider accumulating the stock for medium-term gains.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

HUDCO’s stock has declined 10% so far in 2025.

