Fusion Fuel Green (HTOO) announced on Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Royal Uranium Inc. through a share exchange.

The deal gives Fusion Fuel exposure to a diversified portfolio of uranium and natural gas royalties across the Americas.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green surged nearly 11% in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

Expanding Into Uranium And Gas Royalties

Through the acquisition, Fusion Fuel is set to acquire economic interests in 16 uranium royalties and three natural gas royalties spanning exploration, development, and production.

