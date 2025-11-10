Johnson stated that he expects the House to vote on the measure this week, but did not specify a date, according to comments cited by CNBC.

House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly called on all members of the House to return to Washington “right now” to vote on a Senate agreement that would bring the longest-ever U.S. government shutdown to an end.

According to Politico, Johnson told reporters that he would officially call members back to the Capitol “at the very moment” the Senate passes the new package.

House Vote Expected Soon

Johnson said he expects the House to vote on the measure this week but did not specify a date, according to comments cited by CNBC. Members are being given a 36-hour notice to return, but Johnson cautioned that ongoing air travel disruptions caused by the shutdown could affect their arrival.

“There’ll be long days and long nights here for the foreseeable future to make up for all this lost time that was imposed upon us.” – Mike Johnson, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

The speaker said the official 36-hour notice will be issued immediately before the House votes. The procedural vote in the Senate on Sunday signaled that the legislation is on track to pass, though the Senate has not yet provided final approval.

