Horizen is migrating to Coinbase's Base blockchain as an ERC-20 token to enhance liquidity, usability, and privacy innovation.

Horizen (ZEN) is making a big move, ditching its solo act to become an ERC-20 token on Coinbase's (COIN) Base blockchain. It’s not just a tech update; Horizen’s diving headfirst into Ethereum’s (ETH) busy world to unlock smoother trading, deeper liquidity, and a bigger playground for its privacy-first apps.

Why should you care?

Easier access, stronger security (thanks to Base and Ethereum), and fresh community incentives with a juicy DAO-funded treasury mean plenty of reasons to get hyped.

What’s your homework?

If you're holding ZEN, prep for a smooth migration via a user-friendly claim portal—or sit tight if you're on EON, since your tokens migrate automatically.

Heads up: get your ZEN out of smart contracts ASAP, unless you want to see them vanish faster than your last altcoin gamble.

