Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) dropped over 8% on Thursday after a price target cut, triggered by the company’s reported decline in funded customers for November.

HOOD stock is on track to decline for a third straight session.

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered the firm’s price target on Robinhood to $152 from $155 but kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the shares. The new target still implies a potential upside of 22% from the current market price of $124.4.

The firm noted that Robinhood saw a month-over-month volume decline in November after an unusually strong October, with equities down 37%, options down 28%, and crypto down 12%.

November Volumes Snapshot

The company closed November with 26.9 million funded customers, about 130,000 fewer than in October. Robinhood said the decline was mainly due to the required escheatment of roughly 280,000 low-balance accounts. Excluding that impact, funded customers would have increased by about 150,000 for the month.

Total platform assets came in at $325 billion, representing a 5% decrease from October but a 67% increase from last year. Net deposits remained strong at $7.1 billion, representing a 25% annualized growth rate relative to October’s asset base.

Trading activity slowed in several categories. Equity notional volumes fell 37% month over month, and options contracts traded dropped 28%. Crypto volumes declined 12% overall, reflecting decreases across both the Robinhood app and Bitstamp. Event contracts stood out as the only growing segment, rising 20% to 3 billion.

Foray Into Indonesia

Earlier this week, Robinhood Markets struck a deal to acquire Indonesian brokerage PT Buana Capital Sekuritas and digital asset trader PT Pedagang Aset Kripto, with the deals expected to close in the first half of 2026.

On Wednesday, BofA lowered Robinhood’s target price to $154 from $166 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, noting that alternative asset managers have better valuations and positioning setups than online brokers.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ yesterday. HOOD is among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits.

One user suggested buying the dip.

HOOD stock has seen strong buying interest this year, gaining over 220%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.