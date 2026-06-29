BTIG initiated coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and $125 price target last week, according to a report from Investing.com.

According to the analyst, Robinhood is poised to compound assets at more than 20% annually over the next decade.

Robinhood's growth prospects over the next several years will "remain just as attractive as they are today," the firm reportedly said.

According to Koyfin data, the 27 analysts covering the stock have a 12-month average price target of $102.90, indicating about 4% upside.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) have surged more than 42% since the start of April, setting up their best quarter since September 2025. A Wall Street analyst believes there may be more room to rally.

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The fintech company is garnering Wall Street attention, with BTIG initiating coverage of Robinhood with a ‘Buy’ rating and $125 price target last week, according to a report from Investing.com. The target indicates nearly 27% upside from its last close.

BTIG Sees Massive Annual Asset Growth

According to the analyst, Robinhood is poised to compound assets at more than 20% annually over the next decade, citing demographic tailwinds, product expansion, and international growth as catalysts.

BTIG analyst Andrew Harte said Robinhood was "born to disrupt, built to compound," adding that the company has grown well beyond its commission-free trading origins to now offer customers exposure to cryptocurrency, prediction markets, and wealth management.

BTIG also noted that Robinhood is "structurally advantaged to grow faster than legacy competitors," highlighting the young age of its average customer with a $13,000 average account balance. The firm added that Robinhood’s priority is to keep customers on the platform rather than allowing them to graduate to legacy platforms.

Near-term, BTIG highlighted monthly options contract volumes of approximately 818 million versus the consensus of 671 million as a sign that key performance indicators are tracking ahead of expectations. Robinhood's growth prospects over the next several years will "remain just as attractive as they are today," the firm reportedly said.

According to Koyfin data, the 27 analysts covering the stock have a 12-month average price target of $102.90, indicating about 4% upside.

Robinhood: Multiple Catalysts

Robinhood continues to benefit from several growth catalysts, including regulatory approval to act as an IPO underwriter, positioning it alongside major Wall Street banks as it prepares for a potential wave of high-profile listings.

The latest SpaceX debut on public markets attracted “record-breaking” traffic to the platform. Meanwhile, trading activity was robust in June, with $343 billion in equity volume, 274 million options contracts traded and $14 billion in crypto volume.

The removal of the Pattern Day Trader rule is yet another positive catalyst for the company, which is expected to boost retail trading activity.

Robinhood also continues to expand its product suite through AI-powered trading tools, prediction markets, tokenized asset infrastructure, and crypto acquisitions. The company recently closed $2.2 billion of private fundraising to support future growth initiatives and potential acquisitions.

HOOD: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was in ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing, amid low message volume.

While the company’s shares are down nearly 36% from their late 2025 highs, the stock has gained about 5% over the past year.

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