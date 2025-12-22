The company lowered FY25 adjusted sales estimates to $37.5–$37.7 billion, down from $40.7–$40.9 billion.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) shares fell nearly 3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company lowered its full-year 2025 adjusted sales and earnings outlook.

Honeywell now expects FY25 adjusted revenue of $37.5 billion to $37.7 billion, down from its prior forecast of $40.7 billion to $40.9 billion, following the reclassification of its Advanced Materials business as discontinued operations.

The company expects adjusted earnings per share between $9.70 and $9.80, down from a range of $10.60 to $10.70. The company said its fourth-quarter non-GAAP performance outlook remains intact.

On the Flexjet-related litigation, Honeywell expects to take a one-time fourth-quarter 2025 charge in its Aerospace Technologies segment that will reduce GAAP sales by about $310 million and operating income by roughly $370 million. Any related settlements are expected to include one-time cash payments totaling around $470 million.

