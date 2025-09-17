In a preclinical model of anterior uveitis, the twice-daily application of VT-1908 eyedrops significantly reduced the uveitis score, Vyome said.

Vyome Holdings, Inc. (HIND) announced on Wednesday that its VT-1908 eyedrop has been shown to significantly reduce uveitis scores in preclinical models. Shares of the company rallied by over 60% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

Uveitis is the inflammation of a part of the eye and is implicated in approximately 30,000 new cases of legal blindness annually in the United States alone, according to Vyome.

In a preclinical model of anterior uveitis, the twice-daily application of VT-1908 eyedrops significantly reduced the uveitis score, and the efficacy of the drug was found to be similar to a clinically used steroid, the company stated.

