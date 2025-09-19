Hind Rectifiers acquires France-based R&D firm BeLink Solutions for €1 million

Shares of Hind Rectifiers surged 5% in early trade on Friday to hit the upper band on the NSE after the company acquired a European robotics firm.

According to a press release on September 19, Hind Rectifiers has acquired BeLink Solutions, a France-based robotics, electronics manufacturing services (EMS), and electronics R&D firm for €1 million. The deal was executed through a subsidiary and funded entirely from the company’s internal sources.

€2 million will be invested in the new subsidiary with Hind Rectifiers contributing €1 million through preference shares, while the other €1 million will be issued as equity shares. Hirect will hold 66% and promoter group companies will own the remaining 34%.

Why Did Hind Rectifiers Buy The R&D Firm?

Hind Rectifiers will have direct access to BeLink’s state-of-the-art production and testing facilities, along with advanced plant and machinery, intellectual property, technology assets, and a strong portfolio of customer contracts and purchase orders. BeLink’s infrastructure includes six fully automated production lines.

Hind Rectifiers stands to gain from the sharp growth in global EMS and robotics markets. From a financial standpoint, BeLink is expected to post €13 million in revenue for 2025 and has secured additional pending orders worth €10 million for 2026.

Stock Watch

Hind Rectifiers is on track to post a second straight day of gains after declining for six consecutive sessions till Tuesday, shedding 7.5%.

Retail sentiment changed to ‘neutral’ on Stocktwits. It was ‘bearish’ a week earlier.

Hind Rectifiers' Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 10:21 a.m. IST on September 19 | Source: Stocktwits

The stock has been on investors’ radar this year, gaining more than 25% year-to-date.

