The telehealth company is expanding into hormonal health with plans to eventually add therapies for women in perimenopause and menopause.

Hims & Hers Health will launch treatments for men with low testosterone on Wednesday, entering the fast-growing hormonal health segment as slowing weight-loss drug sales weigh on its stock.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CEO Andrew Dudum signaled the launch on X, writing Tuesday: “T-minus 1 day until a new era at @wearehims.”

Investors have been awaiting the move since Hims disclosed its plans earlier this year. While the initial rollout targets men, the company has said it intends to add hormonal therapies for women in perimenopause and menopause.

Hims expanded into diagnostics with the February acquisition of an at-home lab testing firm, enabling easier testosterone testing. Lab services will also be offered as a standalone product.

On an August call, Dudum said the company aims to address hormonal health issues affecting more than 50 million Americans that have long been overlooked by traditional care.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Hims was ‘bullish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

Hims & Hers Health’s stock has nearly doubled so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<