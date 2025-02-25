Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip

On the earnings call, CEO Andrew Dudum acknowledged that the transition would be "inevitable" for patients currently on compounded semaglutide.

Hims & Hers Stock Sinks After-Hours As Weight-Loss Roadmap Gets Clouded — Retail Pounces On The Dip
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares plunged over 18% in after-hours trading on Monday after the telehealth company reported strong quarterly results but signaled hurdles for its compounded weight-loss drug business.

Despite the drop, retail sentiment remained resilient on Stocktwits, with many traders signaling they were buying the dip.

The company beat analyst expectations on revenue, posting $481.1 million in fourth-quarter sales (vs. estimates of $470.4 million), while adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 aligned with forecasts. 

Sales guidance for 2025 came in strong at $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, well above Wall Street's $2.09 billion projection.

However, CEO Andrew Dudum confirmed that Hims will stop offering compounded semaglutide — the active ingredient in Wegovy and Ozempic — after Q1, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent determination that the drug shortage is over.

On the earnings call, Dudum acknowledged that the transition would be "inevitable" for patients currently on compounded semaglutide. 

"Obviously, we have the expansive platform ... But I would suspect, just being very direct, that a lot of those patients will try to go into the open market and try to secure a branded option in some form factors."

While this announcement sent the stock tumbling after-hours, Hims' retail investor base remained upbeat.

HIMS poll and sentiment meter Feb 24.png HIMS poll and sentiment meter Feb 24 | source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits poll of over 2,400 traders showed that 49% were buying the dip, while 40% planned to short the stock or stay on the sidelines.

"People really think Hims spent all that money on a Super Bowl ad for a few months of GLP-1 drug sales… ridiculous," one user wrote, referring to Hims' recent controversial commercial targeting Big Pharma and the weight-loss industry.

Another user said the company "just delivered a massive quarter and guided to a huge re-acceleration in QoQ growth."

Hims & Hers projected Q1 revenue of $520 million–$540 million, well above Wall Street's $494.6 million forecast, and said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) would come in at $55 million–$65 million.

On the earnings call, CFO Yemi Okupe emphasized that Hims' business outside of the weight-loss segment remains strong, saying non-GLP-1 revenue surged 43% year-on-year to $1.2 billion in 2024. 

"Our belief is that lab diagnostics will unlock a greater breadth of personalized treatments, which will further expand the runway for growth across our existing specialties," he added.

Dudum said partnering with branded GLP-1 manufacturers — similar to the recent Ro Health-Eli Lilly tie-up — was "not off the table" but cited supply challenges and declining reimbursement rates as obstacles to offering a scalable solution.

Hims still expects its weight-loss segment to contribute at least $725 million in revenue for 2025, excluding compounded semaglutide.

As of Monday's close, Hims & Hers' stock had more than doubled in 2024. According to Koyfin data, the stock also has a high short interest of 26.6%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Sun Communities’ Stock Surges After Blackstone Agrees To Acquire Its Safe Harbor Marinas Business: Retail’s Unconvinced Yet

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Ethena Token’s Reported $100M Raise Fails To Lift ENA Token Amid Crypto Market Decline – Retail Remains Bearish

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Hedera Pops Amid Broader Crypto Market Slump As Canary Capital Advances ETF Filing With SEC – Retail Sentiment Improves

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

Chevron Stock Trades In The Green After Leadership Changes, Segment Consolidation: Retail’s Positive Too

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

DOGE, SHIB, PEPE Drop As Solana-Lazarus Links Fuel Meme Coin Sell-Off, Dampening Retail Hype

Recent Stories

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download iwh

RPSC RAS Prelims Result: RPSC RAS scorecard and final answer key released, check direct link to download

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition anr

Tamil Nadu: Political groups to protest Amit Shah's Coimbatore visit on February 26 over Hindi imposition

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Big blow for England as Brydon Carse ruled out with toe injury

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested anr

Bengaluru Shocker: Rape survivor assaulted again in hotel under pretext of assistance; cop arrested

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death ATG

Maha Shivratri 2025: 4 powerful mantras to overcome the fear of Death

Recent Videos

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Climate Change Watch | 'Pearl of Kazakhstan' Lake Balkhash Faces Pollution, Climate Threats

Video Icon
PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

PM Modi Attends 'JHUMOIR BINANDINI’ Event in Guwahati, Greeted by Enthusiastic Crowd!

Video Icon
Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Kailash Kher’s MAHA SHIVRATRI Special Top 10 Songs to Please Lord Shiva!

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Gulf Pulse | Renting a Car in the UAE? Here's How You Can

Video Icon
Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Urvashi Rautela's AWKWARD Moment with Orry! Unexpected Kiss at India vs. Pakistan Match!

Video Icon