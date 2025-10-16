The rally followed BofA Securities’ announcement that the new menopause and perimenopause service represents a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity for HIMS, supporting revenue diversification.

Hims & Hers Health shares logged their best session in almost three months on Wednesday after Bank of America’s research arm said the company’s new menopause and perimenopause service could open up a large new growth avenue for its Hers brand.

The stock jumped 16.2% to close at $62.76 on Wednesday, before easing 2.2% in after-hours trading.

BofA noted that the launch broadens Hims & Hers’ reach into a multi-billion-dollar market and supports revenue diversification at a time when the men’s segment faces some pressure.

The brokerage said the service, which offers personalized plans including hormone replacement therapies such as estradiol and progesterone, should make a modest financial contribution in the fourth quarter (Q4) before ramping into 2026. BofA maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating and a $28 price target on the stock.

The company officially launched the service on Wednesday, providing women with access to tailored treatment plans for symptoms like hot flashes, mood changes, and sleep issues via its digital platform. The company’s Hers division, which focuses on women’s health, now serves more than half a million subscribers and aims to surpass $1 billion in annual revenue by 2026.

“Women have been navigating an outdated healthcare system that wasn’t designed for them for too long. Hers was built to serve every woman on her terms,” said Jessica Shepherd, Chief Medical Officer of Hers. For eligible customers, personalized care may include prescription hormone therapies delivered in pill, patch, or cream form, overseen by licensed providers trained in menopause and perimenopause care.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Hims & Hers was ‘extremely bullish’ amid a 934% surge in 24-hour message volume.

One bullish user called Hims & Hers the “best swing trade stock of 2025,” saying they’ve made consistent gains on its volatility and believe the stock could be starting a major run toward $100.

Another bullish user noted the breakout came on heavy volume and said a move toward $70 now looks likely.

Hims & Hers’ stock has surged 160% so far in 2025.

