Truist pointed to updated GLP-1 intake features, including Klarna financing, shorter shipping intervals and new semaglutide microdosing options.

Hims launched Labs, a biomarker-testing service with annual and twice-yearly plans.

A filing showed Chief Legal Officer Soleil Teubner Boughton sold 2,637 shares on Nov. 10.

Hims & Hers Health shares fell for the third straight session on Thursday after Truist Securities reiterated its ‘Hold’ rating and $37 price target, pointing to new findings from the company’s website tied to its weight-loss intake process.

Truist Spotlights Klarna GLP-1 Payment Plans

Truist said it identified several notable updates, including a new partnership with Klarna that allows customers to finance the $1,194 six-month subscription for compounded GLP-1 medications instead of paying the full amount upfront, marking a shift the firm believes underscores the company’s strategy to make high-cost GLP-1 treatments more affordable to consumers, according to a report by Investing.

Based on Klarna’s public fee structure, Truist estimated the provider likely charges Hims & Hers about 3% per transaction, or roughly $36, which it described as modest relative to the potential lift in conversion and retention that increased payment flexibility could bring.

The firm also pointed to changes in shipping cadence in certain states, with six-month GLP-1 subscriptions now delivered in 8-week intervals instead of 24, as well as the introduction of microdosing options for compounded semaglutide, broadening the company’s GLP-1 offering.

Hims Launches Labs For Preventive-Care Testing

Separately, Hims & Hers announced Labs, a new biomarker-testing service designed to give customers insight into areas such as metabolism, hormones, heart health and inflammation. The service includes physician-developed action plans and is offered in two tiers: a $199 annual plan with one blood draw and a $499 plan with two.

Chief Legal Officer Sells Shares

A regulatory filing showed that Soleil Teubner Boughton, the company’s chief legal officer and corporate secretary, sold 2,637 shares on Nov. 10 at an average price of $42.53, leaving her with 155,856 shares.

Stocktwits Traders Weigh Re-Entry Levels

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Hims was ‘neutral’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

sentiment and message volume as of November 14 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “how did today’s news not pump this to mid $40’s? I’ve been out of this stock for awhile and now it’s in my buy zone and I’m shocked it got this far. I’m thinking of getting back in.”

Another user said the new Labs service is similar to other diagnostic platforms but more closely connected to Hims & Hers’ treatment offerings. They noted that most primary-care visits depend on basic lab tests and said the service could offer a lower-cost alternative to traditional care for many consumers.

Hims’ stock has declined 35% so far in 2025.

