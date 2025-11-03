The company is expected to post third-quarter revenue of $579.9 million and earnings per share of $0.10, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Hims & Hers Health announced last week that it was providing compounded GLP-1 microdosing treatment plans, giving flexible options to tailor care for those who can benefit.

The company is expected to post third-quarter revenue of $579.9 million and earnings per share of $0.10, according to data from Fiscal AI.

In late October, KeyBanc initiated coverage of Hims & Hers Health with a ‘Sector Weight’ rating, according to TheFly.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) is set to report third-quarter results after the markets close on Monday, with investors focusing on the company’s ramp-up of GLP-1 drugs and expansion into more drugs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company is expected to post third-quarter revenue of $579.9 million and earnings per share of $0.10, according to data from Fiscal AI.

Retail sentiment on the Hims & Hers remained unchanged in the ‘neutral’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

GLP-1 Drugs Expansion

The company last week announced that it was providing compounded GLP-1 microdosing treatment plans, giving flexible options to tailor care for those who can benefit.

GLP-1 medications have seen a surge in demand in the U.S. after these drugs, which were developed to treat Type 2 diabetes, have also shown signs to help with weight loss.

Last year, the company announced the addition of GLP-1 injections to its comprehensive weight loss portfolio. It had then said that it offers access to GLP-1 injections in addition to weight management oral medication kits.

Analyst Take

In late October, KeyBanc initiated coverage of Hims & Hers stock with a ‘Sector Weight’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm stated it was "intrigued" by the company's international ramp and expansion into more treatments, but believes it may lead to "more muted" margin expansion in 2026.

A bullish user on Stocktwits noted that they were expecting a positive free cash flow in the third quarter from the ongoing investments.

https://stocktwits.com/Wolfeyetrader7/message/634703970

Shares of Hims & Hers Health have gained nearly 117% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<