Hims & Hers Hits New Highs On At-Home Lab Testing Plans: Retail Sees More Room To Run, Analysts Divided

One analyst warned that elevated growth expectations could lead to near-term volatility as the company introduces its FY25 guidance.

Hims & Hers Hits New Highs On At-Home Lab Testing Plans: Retail Sees More Room To Run, Analysts Divided
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. shares surged 17.5% on Wednesday, marking their best performance in a week and hitting fresh highs once again.

The telehealth firm announced plans to introduce at-home lab testing, a move that has fueled the stock’s red-hot rally and boosted retail investor sentiment.

The company has acquired New Jersey-based Sigmund NJ, which operates as Trybe Labs, to support at-home blood draws and whole-body testing. The acquisition was funded with cash on hand, and Hims & Hers expects to roll out the service over the next year.

Retail enthusiasm has soared, with Stocktwits sentiment turning even more ‘extremely bullish’. Message volume jumped over 150% on Wednesday, as investors celebrated the stock’s gains. 

HIMS sentiment and message volume Feb 20.png HIMS sentiment and message volume Feb 20 | source: Stocktwits

Hims & Hers is now on track for its sixth consecutive week of gains.

One user shared that they had sold a portion of their holdings for “life-changing money” but remained bullish on the stock’s future.

Another labeled Hims & Hers as “the Netflix of healthcare” as the company expands its services. 

Screenshots of long positions flooded Stocktwits, with many traders hopeful the stock will soon hit $100.

Wall Street analysts remain somewhat divided on the stock’s outlook.

According to The Fly, BTIG analyst David Larsen raised the firm’s price target to $85 from $35, maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. 

Larsen cited strong demand in the obesity health market, the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary, and a strengthening economy as key drivers. 

The analyst believes a generic version of semaglutide would favor Hims & Hers and highlighted that 50% of members use personalized solutions, reinforcing its strong long-term growth potential.

Canaccord also raised its price target, increasing it to $68 from $38 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The firm noted that shares are up more than 140% year-to-date, thanks in part to a successful Super Bowl ad and expected regulatory tailwinds. 

However, Canaccord warned that elevated growth expectations could lead to near-term volatility as the company introduces its FY25 guidance.

Visibility into the ongoing semaglutide shortage remains limited, but the firm believes personalized dosing and regulatory tailwinds will help Hims & Hers continue compounding growth beyond the shortage.

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach took a more cautious approach, downgrading Hims & Hers to ‘Equal Weight’ from ‘Overweight’ while still raising the price target to $60 from $42. 

Hettenbach acknowledged the company’s strong business momentum but argued that its rapid rise is now fully priced into the stock. He warned that volatility surrounding weight loss drug developments could create opportunities in both directions, suggesting the stock is due for a “breather after a torrid run.”

Hims & Hers is set to report fourth-quarter earnings next week, with Wall Street expecting an adjusted profit of $0.10 per share on revenue of $469.68 million. 

Short interest in the stock has spiked from 19.7% at the start of the year to 26.6% by the end of January, according to Koyfin data.  

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bausch Health Stock Pops After-Hours On Q4 Earnings Beat, Bullish Outlook: Retail Confidence Rises

Bausch Health Stock Pops After-Hours On Q4 Earnings Beat, Bullish Outlook: Retail Confidence Rises

PDF Solutions Stock Jumps Aftermarket On $130M SecureWISE Deal — Retail Sentiment Picks Up

PDF Solutions Stock Jumps Aftermarket On $130M SecureWISE Deal — Retail Sentiment Picks Up

Capri Holdings Stock Moves Up As Guidance Edges Past Estimates, But Retail’s Not Fully Onboard

Capri Holdings Stock Moves Up As Guidance Edges Past Estimates, But Retail’s Not Fully Onboard

Grab Holdings Stock Tumbles Aftermarket On Tepid 2025 Revenue View: Retail Confidence Undeterred

Grab Holdings Stock Tumbles Aftermarket On Tepid 2025 Revenue View: Retail Confidence Undeterred

Analog Devices Stock Sees Best Week In 2 Years As Q1 Earnings Beat, Buyback Expansion Fuel Optimism – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Analog Devices Stock Sees Best Week In 2 Years As Q1 Earnings Beat, Buyback Expansion Fuel Optimism – Retail’s Feeling Bullish

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's satin saree look RBA

PHOTOS: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's satin saree look

Brahmanandam's 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective NTI

Brahmanandam’s 7 powerful quotes that will change your perspective

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date iwh

BPSC 70th Main Exam 2025 Date: CCE Main Exam Schedule released, fill the application form from this date

Tollywood's THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it's 2025's first massive flop; Read on NTI

Tollywood’s THIS movie fails big! Rs. 450 crore spent, but it’s 2025’s first massive flop; Read on

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time? RBA

Officer On Duty REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Kunchacko Boban, Priyamani's family drama, worth your time?

Recent Videos

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Kejriwal Lookalike MOCKS AAP Outside BJP Office! #delhicm

Video Icon
Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Trump Confident After Ukraine Talks, Possible Putin Meeting Soon!

Video Icon
World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

World News Wrap | US-Russia Talks Begin; Canada Toronto Plane Crash, and More

Video Icon
World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

World Pulse | Fort Knox Gold: Elon Musk Smells a Rat? Is $425 Billion in Gold GONE?

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Infographic Hub | Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in DANGER! UN Warns of Extinction

Video Icon