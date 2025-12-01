NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) (“Amaze”) a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced a strategic partnership agreement with Op3N LLC (“OpenWav.AI”), the all-in-one platform built for independent artists to earn meaningfully from their music, and its affiliated entities. The collaboration will enable both companies to accelerate monetization opportunities for artists, expand international product fulfillment capabilities, and co-develop the next generation of AI experiences for the music industry.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Amaze’s extensive ecosystem of creators, many of whom monetize merchandise globally through its Spring by Amaze platform, will now have access to OpenWav.AI’s commerce capabilities. OpenWav.AI, will integrate its direct-to-fan infrastructure, global commerce network, and AI-driven creator tools into Amaze’s ecosystem, expanding opportunities for both music artists and creators worldwide. The partnership introduces additional revenue streams for artists while allowing them to remain focused on producing music and building loyal fan communities.

Amaze and OpenWav.AI will further collaborate to expand global fulfillment options for premium products, leveraging OpenWav.AI’s operational footprint across more than 100 countries. This brings a new wave of products and goods to creators from Amaze who sell to fans in more than 110 countries. By lowering logistics costs and shortening delivery times in Southeast Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, the partnership will enhance the creator experience and broaden global product distribution.

The companies will also jointly advance the evolution of Amaze Moments, enhancing Amaze’s AI technology to generate new forms of content uniquely tailored to music artists and audiences. By combining Amaze’s leading creator network with OpenWav’s worldwide fulfillment reach and artist-centric AI tools, the companies aim to create an unmatched ecosystem where creators and musicians can launch products, content, and experiences at global scale, an exponential leap forward designed to help establish sustainable income.

“Amaze has always been creator-first,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. “By combining our global reach with OpenWav.AI’s platform, we’re giving artists more opportunities to earn and more time to focus on creating music. This partnership is about supporting artists, strengthening fan bases, and bringing next-generation innovation to the industry.”

OpenWav CEO and Co-Founder Jaeson Ma said, “This partnership unlocks a new era for artists. OpenWav was built to give creators true ownership of their audience, their data, and their careers. By combining Amaze’s massive creator ecosystem with OpenWav’s global commerce network and our rapidly advancing AI tools, we’re creating an end-to-end platform where any artist can launch music, merch, and experiences at global scale. Together, we’re building infrastructure that doesn’t just support creators, it accelerates them.”

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co



For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co



About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to “sell anything, anywhere,” Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

About OpenWav.AI:

OpenWav is a next-generation music platform that empowers artists to monetize and engage their superfan communities, available on the App Store and Google Play Store. OpenWav enables artists to create their own branded products risk-free, while providing world-class proprietary technology tools and global supply chain. OpenWav is co-led by media executive, artist, and serial entrepreneur Jaeson Ma, who has a successful track record launching companies including 88rising, EST Studios, Stampede Ventures, East West Ventures, and an early investor in Muscial.ly (TikTok) & other consumer tech platforms; and Eric Tu, an award-winning development executive who’s worked with artists such as Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Selena Gomez, and Bjork; and major brands including Nike, Beats by Dre and Google.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our planned acquisitions, strategies, initiatives, growth, revenues, expenditures, the size of our market, our plans and objectives for future operations, and future financial and business performance. These statements can be identified by words such as such as “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” and are based our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us.<



These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. These risks include: our ability to execute our plans and strategies; our limited operating history and history of losses; our financial position and need for additional capital; our ability to attract and retain our creator base and expand the range of products available for sale; we may experience difficulties in managing our growth and expenses; we may not keep pace with technological advances; there may be undetected errors or defects in our software or issues related to data computing, processing or storage; our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers; failure to maintain or enhance our brand; our ability to protect our intellectual property; significant interruptions, delays or outages in services from our platform; significant data breach or disruption of the information technology systems or networks and cyberattacks; risks associated with international operations; general economic and competitive factors affecting our business generally; changes in laws and regulations, including those related to privacy, online liability, consumer protection, and financial services; our dependence on senior management and other key personnel; and our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel and senior management.<



Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other future filings and reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of the press release. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or developments.<

Note: This article has been published automatically by sourcing from Access Newswire. The Stocktwits editorial team did not edit this article.<