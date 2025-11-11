Hesai said that it will supply lidars for all of Li’s EV models in its next-generation assisted driving platform, including the L series, i series and Mega.

Chinese EV maker Li Auto’s (LI) future vehicles will have lidars supplied by Hesai Technology (HSAI), the lidar provider said on Tuesday.

Li has had lidar as a standard across all its new vehicle models since May 2025. HSAI shares soared 8% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

