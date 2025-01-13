Hershey Stock In Focus On CEO Michele Buck’s Departure: Retail Sentiment Slips

Buck will transition to a senior advisor role until her retirement.

First Published Jan 13, 2025, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

Shares of the Hershey Co. came under pressure after the company said its president and CEO Michele Buck plans to retire effective June 30.

Buck will transition to a senior advisor role until her retirement, the company said in a statement.Hershey’s board has appointed a special committee to direct the search for the company's next CEO.

"It has been the pinnacle of my career to lead Hershey, a truly one-of-a-kind company. Our team has created one of the strongest and most recognizable snacking portfolios in the industry and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished," said Buck. “This year will be my 20th at Hershey and as we embark on a new year, I believe now is the right time to formally activate our succession planning and begin the transition to Hershey's next leader."

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ a week ago. Message volumes were in the ‘high’ zone.

Screenshot 2025-01-13 at 11.06.48 AM.png HSY sentiment meter and message volumes on Jan 13 as of 12:40 am

One commenter was optimistic about the value the company represented, while another was hopeful of profiting from a stock price dip.

Recently, confectionery company Mondelez International ($MDLZ) launched a takeover bid for Hershey. That was rejected by the Hershey trust.

Hershey has more than 90 brand names in about 80 countries that drive more than $11.2 billion in annual revenues, including Hershey's, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, Twizzlers and Ice Breakers.

Hershey's stock is down 6.95% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

