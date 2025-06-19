The judge said that the FDA had appropriately weighed supply and demand data for the drugs and properly removed them from the shortage list, Reuters reported.

U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman in Fort Worth, Texas, reportedly upheld the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision on Wednesday to remove Novo Nordisk's popular drugs, Ozempic and Wegovy, from its shortage list.

Pittman said that the FDA had appropriately weighed supply and demand data for the drugs and properly removed them from the shortage list while rejecting a challenge brought by compounding pharmacies who sought to continue making copies of the drugs, Reuters reported.

Compounders are allowed to produce copies of drugs only when they are declared to be in short supply by the FDA. In February, the FDA announced that the semaglutide injection product shortage had been resolved, preventing compounders from manufacturing copies of Wegovy and Ozempic, as semaglutide is the active ingredient in them.

Semaglutide injection products were first added to the FDA’s drug shortage list in 2022, paving the way for compounders to replicate them.

Late last month, Novo Nordisk said that it had filed nearly 120 lawsuits across 34 states against compounders and other entities making false and misleading claims about their “semaglutide" drugs.

The company also announced a $199-per-month limited-time offer for self-paying patients new to its weight loss drug, Wegovy, to encourage patients who previously used compounded versions of the drug to transition to Wegovy.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Novo Nordisk shares rose from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

NVO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:40 p.m. ET on June 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



NVO stock is down by about 15% this year and by about 47% over the past 12 months.

