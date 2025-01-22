Here’s Why the Crypto Market is Surging Today

The crypto market soared again today, fueled by better-than-expected inflation data and bullish sentiment surrounding the incoming Trump administration’s favourable policies.

The crypto market is experiencing another strong surge today, with major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Ethereum (ETHUSD), Dogecoin (DOGEUSD), and XRP (XRPUSD) all rallying. This week’s rally has brought renewed optimism to the digital asset space, fueled by macroeconomic developments and policy expectations from the incoming Trump administration.

Bitcoin Hits $100,000, Again

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly broke the $100,000 mark today. In early afternoon trading, Bitcoin reached $100,439.90, marking a more than 3% gain on the day and a 7% increase over the past two days. The broader cryptocurrency market, represented by the CoinDesk 20 Index, has similarly risen by 7%. Ethereum and Dogecoin have also posted impressive gains, up 3.8% and 4.4%, respectively.

The rally comes on the heels of a Consumer Price Index (CPI) report that showed core inflation declining by 0.1% in December. This unexpected drop has raised hopes for a more accommodative Federal Reserve policy.

Paul Howard, Senior Director at Wincent, commented:

“Crypto remains a key indicator of risk assets, and with CPI and inflation figures exceeding expectations, this improvement is evident in current pricing.”

Macroeconomic Catalysts for Crypto Market

The CPI report has triggered a surge in risk appetite among investors, as lower inflation increases the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Such monetary easing would weaken the US dollar and enhance the appeal of alternative assets like cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the 10-year US Treasury yield—often used as a benchmark for discounting future growth—has declined, further boosting the attractiveness of high-growth assets.

Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), emphasized the importance of macro conditions on the price of Bitcoin.

With spot ETFs and fair value accounting already in place, Saylor believes that the repeal of SAB121, a policy requiring banks to count digital assets as liabilities on their balance sheets, could propel Bitcoin’s market cap to $100 trillion.

MicroStrategy, a significant Bitcoin holder, saw its shares climb 5% today, reflecting the broader optimism in the market.

Bullish Policy Changes on the Horizon

The incoming administration, led by President-elect Donald Trump, has also contributed to the bullish sentiment. Reports suggest that on his first day in office, Trump plans to issue executive orders supporting cryptocurrency adoption. Key initiatives may include repealing SAB121 and establishing a presidential crypto council.

These policy shifts are expected to provide regulatory clarity and foster greater institutional participation in the crypto market. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) shares surged 7.66% on the news, while MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 4.55%.

Market Dynamics and Investor Sentiment

The anticipation of rate cuts and crypto-friendly policies has ignited a rally not just in Bitcoin but across the entire digital asset ecosystem. Ethereum has gained 3.8% today, reaching $3,300, while XRP climbed 2.6% to $2.57. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $3.33 trillion, with daily trading volumes soaring by 25% to $154 billion.

Ahead of the CPI inflation report, Alex Kuptsikevich, chief market analyst at FxPro, noted:

“Bitcoin is also currently undergoing a local test as its price surpasses the $97,000 mark. It is now challenging the 50-day moving average from below, a level it dropped beneath just over a week ago. The rally, with global equity indices relatively neutral, indicates a gradual recovery in risk appetite.”

What’s Next for Crypto?

As Bitcoin approaches the psychological $100,000 level, analysts remain cautiously optimistic. While the market has rebounded from its January lows, volatility remains a defining feature of the crypto space.

Commenting on the potential volatility ahead for cryptocurrencies, Howard added:

As a leading liquidity provider in digital assets, we anticipate a highly volatile week ahead, particularly with the transition of administration in the US, which could result in +/-10% price swings for major assets like BTC, SOL, ETH, and XRP.”

The crypto rally reflects a broader shift in market sentiment. Investors increasingly embrace digital assets as a hedge against inflation and a bet on technological innovation. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major cryptocurrencies gaining traction, the market appears poised for further growth in the months ahead.

