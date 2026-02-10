According to a Business Insider report, Spitznagel believes equities are nearing a blow-off phase and he expects enthusiasm to intensify in the coming months before markets reverse sharply.

A hedge fund designed to profit from market crashes predicts that today’s AI-driven rally may be setting the stage for a sharp reversal.

Universa CEO Spitznagel said that current market optimism masks structural risks that could trigger a historic collapse.

While he believes artificial intelligence will drive long-term productivity, he warned that hype around such technologies could shoot up valuations.

Mark Spitznagel, the founder and chief investment officer of Universa Investments, has reportedly cautioned that excitement around emerging technologies can inflate asset prices beyond fundamentals.

According to a Business Insider report, Spitznagel predicted a dramatic market reversal after what he believes will be a powerful final surge in equities.

Structural Risks Beneath Market Rally

Spitznagel, whose firm follows the ‘Black Swan’ type of investment, which is built to make money when markets suddenly collapse in rare and unexpected ways, added that current market optimism masks structural risks that could trigger a historic collapse.

Universa Investments specializes in tail-risk strategies designed to protect against unexpected market disasters, and Spitznagel believes such a moment is approaching, the report cited.

The ‘Goldilocks’ Market Setup

According to the report, Spitznagel said he has anticipated this scenario for several years, explaining that equities are nearing a blow-off phase. He expects enthusiasm to intensify in the coming months before markets reverse sharply, potentially producing the most severe downturn since the Great Depression.

Spitznagel pointed to slowing inflation, potential interest-rate cuts, and massive government spending as ingredients for what he called a temporary “Goldilocks” environment.

AI Is Real, Valuations May Not Be

While Spitznagel said he believes artificial intelligence will drive long-term productivity, he warned that hype around such technologies could shoot up valuations. The Universa chief also addressed gold’s record-setting rally, describing it as another example of hype-driven momentum.

Not all market watchers share Spitznagel’s grim outlook. A Morgan Stanley research team, led by Michael Wilson said U.S. technology stocks have room to climb further as optimism around artificial intelligence strengthens revenue prospects.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<