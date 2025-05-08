Hedera’s April upgrades featured Chainlink CCIP integration, AI agent demos, and new HIPs for batch transactions and fee updates.

April brought major updates for Hedera (HBAR) . The network has integrated Chainlink’s (LINK) CCIP for improved cross-chain functionality and the monthly Technical Community Call introduced new Discord feedback channels, and showcased the HCS-10 architecture.

Developers can dive into advanced ERC-721 tutorials covering access control, URI management, pausing, and transferring tokens - plus a new guide on monetizing AI agents with revenue-generating topic IDs.

Recent announcements include Hedera’s Java SDK upgrade to Java 21 and weekly dev Q&A sessions on Discord. A blog entry details bridging gRPC, gRPC-Web, and proxies, while another outlines Hedera’s structured release cycle.

Two fresh HIPs (Hedera Improvement Proposals) stand out.

HIP-551 introduces “Batch Transactions,” letting multiple HAPI operations be executed atomically. HIP-1084 eliminates fees for successful Ethereum (ETH) Transactions submitted by relay operators, aligning Hedera costs more closely with Ethereum’s approach.

For AI enthusiasts, the team’s AI Agents Hackathon continues, leveraging HCS-10 to let AI chatbots exchange messages trustlessly. Developers can also explore the second part of the ERC-721 Hardhat tutorial, or follow the new blog on real-world building modeling in Web3 using NFT-based representation.

Overall, Hedera’s April highlights show an ongoing efforts to expand cross-chain compatibility, refine developer tools, and enhance AI integration.

The entire ecosystem leans on community feedback - so don’t miss the EVM & Tooling Survey if you’d like to shape Hedera’s future.

