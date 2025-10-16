The insurer posted a 10% YoY rise in Q2 net profit to ₹415 crore, with steady VNB and NBP growth. Analyst flagged technical support near ₹735–₹740.

HDFC Life shares fell nearly 2% despite the insurer delivering steady September quarter (Q2 FY26) earnings, despite muted investment income.

Net profit rose 10% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹415 crore in Q2, with 8% growth in value of new business (VNB) and 10.5% rise in new business premiums (NBP).

SEBI-registered analyst Financial Sarthis noted that the positives included gains in VNB margins to 24.1%, steady earnings growth, and management’s commentary on long-term growth prospects. They remain bullish on growth post-GST reform, expecting robust demand & margin improvement in H2 FY26.

The analyst noted that the miss on NBP, as well as lower incom,e weighed on sentiment. Despite margin softness & lower investment gains, HDFC Life continues to deliver solid operational performance, backed by strong value creation (VNB +8%) and stable profitability (+10%), according to Financial Sarthis.

HDFC Life: What are technical charts suggesting?

They noted that HDFC Life was respecting its long-term rising trendline support, while consolidating near key Fibonacci retracement levels. Volume remains moderate, suggesting a phase of quiet accumulation rather than panic selling.

Financial Sarthis said that holding the ₹735–₹740 zone could trigger a bounce, and advised traders to watch for a rebound.

HDFC Life: What is the retail sentiment on Stocktwits?

Data on Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment has been ‘bearish’ for a week now.

HDFC Life sentiment and message volume on Oct 16 as of 12:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

HDFC Life Insurance shares have risen 21% year-to-date (YTD).

