India’s largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank’s stock, began trading on an ex-bonus basis on Tuesday. The bank had announced a 1:1 bonus share issue along with its quarterly earnings last month.

Under this arrangement, every shareholder holding HDFC Bank stock as of Monday’s close will receive one additional share for each share owned. For example, an investor with 10 shares will now hold a total of 20 shares. The stock price will be adjusted proportionately to reflect the bonus issue, ensuring the overall investment value remains unchanged.

First-ever Bonus Issue

This marks the bank’s first-ever bonus issue since its initial public offering (IPO) more than three decades ago. Previously, HDFC Bank had carried out two stock splits, a 1:5 split in 2011 and a 1:2 split in 2019.

Q1 Snapshot

HDFC Bank’s net-interest income grew 5.4% to ₹31,400 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹29,800 crore last year. Provisions and contingencies against bad loans rose to ₹14,441 crore as against ₹2,602 crore a year ago.

The asset quality worsened slightly, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio up to 1.4% compared with 1.33% in the previous quarter. Net NPA also rose 0.47% from 0.43% in the March quarter.

Stock watch

HDFC Bank stock was down 1% at ₹972.8 in early trade on Tuesday. It closed flat at ₹1,969.20 in the previous session.

HDFC Bank shares have slipped 2% over the past month but have gained over 10% so far in 2025.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remains ‘bullish’. It was ‘neutral’ a week earlier.

