The NEC Director said the people who are associated with the NY Fed paper should “presumably” be disciplined.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett on Wednesday reportedly slammed a recent paper from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which discussed who is ultimately paying for President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

During an interview with CNBC, Hassett called the paper an embarrassment and the worst one he has read so far in the history of the central banking system.

“The people associated with this paper should presumably be disciplined, because what they’ve done is that they’ve put out a conclusion which has created a lot of news that’s highly partisan, based on analysis that wouldn’t be accepted in a first semester econ class,” the NEC Director said.

