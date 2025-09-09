The company said the new facility will accommodate at least 700 full-time employees who are expected to transition from Rhode Island to Boston by the end of next year.

Hasbro (HAS) announced on Monday that it's moving its headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston’s Seaport District.

The company stated the new location will be its primary headquarters for toys, board games, and licensing businesses, as well as the majority of its corporate services. Hasbro said the strategic shift will help the company “accelerate innovation, attract top talent, and drive long-term growth.”

The company said the new facility will accommodate at least 700 full-time employees who are expected to transition from Rhode Island to Boston by the end of next year.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

Read also: PNC To Buy Colorado’s FirstBank for $4.1B In Push To Bolster National Reach: Report

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<