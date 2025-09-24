Notably, Microsoft announced higher prices for its Xbox line last week, effective Oct. 3.

Costco appears to have removed Xbox gaming consoles from its U.S. and UK online stores, according to reports in The Gamer and other publications.

An independent scan by Stocktwits late Tuesday showed no results for “Xbox” on those sites, although consoles from Sony and Nintendo were available.

The reason behind the move is unknown, and Costco did not respond to a query from Engadget. Costco, which allows its members to buy discounted goods, is one of the largest retail store chains in the U.S.

The development comes just days after Microsoft announced higher prices for its Xbox line, marking the second price increase this year. It bumped the Series S price to around $450, the Series X price to around $650, and the special edition Galaxy Black Series X price to $800, with the changes taking effect on Oct. 3.

The company raised prices earlier in May across several markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Sony, too, raised the price of its PlayStation 5 in the U.S. by around $50 last month.

Notably, Xbox hasn't been faring all that well recently. Xbox hardware revenue declined 25% in Microsoft's fiscal year 2025, which ended in June.

In July, Microsoft announced company-wide layoffs that also affected its Xbox division, and reportedly cancelled some upcoming video games.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'neutral' for Microsoft and 'bullish' for Costco, as of late Tuesday. Their shares are up 19.7% and 3.1% year-to-date, respectively.

