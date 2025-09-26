The acquisition will include Melt’s lead investigational therapy, MELT-300, designed to provide rapid, predictable sedation and analgesia without the need for intravenous administration.

Harrow (HROW) announced on Friday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire privately held Melt Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed price.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

While Harrow is a provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions, and Melt Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing non-opioid therapies for sedation during medical procedures.

The acquisition will include Melt’s lead investigational therapy, MELT-300, a sublingually delivered formulation of a fixed dose of Midazolam (3mg) and Ketamine (50mg) designed to provide rapid, predictable sedation and analgesia without the need for intravenous administration.

Shares of Harrow jumped 2% in the pre-market session at the time of writing.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits.<