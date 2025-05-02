Harley-Davidson’s better-than-expected Q1 results and ongoing cost-cutting efforts offered some reassurance to investors despite concerns over weakening U.S. retail sales and long-term demand trends.

​Retail investor chatter picked up on Thursday after Harley-Davidson Inc said it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 financial outlook, citing an “uncertain global tariff situation and macroeconomic conditions.”

The motorcycle maker previously guided for flat to a 5% decline in annual per-share earnings.

Despite the cautious update, shares closed up 2.8% at $23.04 on Thursday.

The company reported first-quarter revenue of $1.33 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.11 billion, while earnings per share came in at $1.07 versus a consensus of $0.78.

CEO Jochen Zeitz said the quarter outperformed expectations in several areas, despite softer U.S. retail sales.

Harley said it remains focused on navigating the challenging environment through cost-cutting, supply chain improvements, and inventory reductions, while aiming to boost retail sales with increased marketing during peak riding season.

On its earnings call, the company also addressed speculation about a sale of Harley-Davidson Financial Services (HDFS), stating that no such sale is imminent.

However, executives did not rule out evaluating a deal under the right conditions.

Harley added that its electric motorcycle unit LiveWire will continue assessing funding options, including potential external capital if needed.

In response to the earnings and outlook update, CFRA Research upgraded Harley-Davidson's stock to "Hold" from "Sell," raising the 12-month price target by $4 to $24, according to Koyfin.

The research firm cited a more balanced risk/reward profile following the stock's underperformance since the end of 2022, while acknowledging ongoing concerns about declining motorcycle sales and management effectiveness.

Retail message volume on Stocktwits surged more than 1,200% within 24 hours following the earnings release, with sentiment classified as “neutral.”

Shares of Harley-Davidson have lost 21.7% so far this year.

