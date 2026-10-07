Pacira BioSciences secured a $1.65 billion buyout deal with Viatris, while Haemonetics expanded its CSL Plasma partnership, prompting BTIG to raise its price target.

Pacira shareholders will receive $36.50 per share in cash, a 44.8% upside from the stock’s closing price on Wednesday.

Pacira will stop trading on Nasdaq once the deal is completed.

Haemonetics maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting revenue growth of 5% to 8%.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) and Haemonetics (HAE) surged to multi-year highs on Thursday, driven by major business developments and bullish Wall Street calls. Pacira rallied after Viatris (VTRS) announced a $1.65 billion takeover deal, while Haemonetics shares surged after it expanded its partnership with CSL Plasma.

HAE shares surged over 17% to their highest level since March 2021, while PCRX stock soared 44% to its highest level since September 2023.

JPMorgan Upgrades PCRX After VTRS Deal

Viatris (VTRS) agreed to acquire the company for $1.65 billion in cash, expanding its presence in the non-opioid pain treatment market.

Under the agreement, Pacira shareholders will receive $36.50 per share in cash, representing a 44.8% premium over the stock’s closing price on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026, after which Pacira will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Viatris and its shares will stop trading on Nasdaq.

Pacira’s portfolio includes Exparel to manage post-surgery pain and Zilretta to treat knee pain caused by osteoarthritis. The company generated around $746 million in revenue over the 12 months ended June 2026.

Following the deal, JPMorgan upgraded Pacira to ‘Neutral’ from 'Underweight' and raised its price target to $36.50, matching the acquisition offer. However, the firm expressed mixed views on the deal, saying it may not significantly change Viatris’ overall financial outlook.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment on Stocktwits around PCRX flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 48% so far this year.

HAE Expands CSL Plasma Partnership

According to an SEC filing on Thursday, Haemonetics said CSL Plasma will expand the use of its plasma collection technology to all of CSL’s existing U.S. collection centers. This follows an agreement signed in August under which CSL announced plans to use Haemonetics’ NexSys PCS devices with Persona PLUS technology, designed to make plasma collection more efficient.

Haemonetics also maintained its fiscal 2027 outlook, projecting revenue growth of 5% to 8% and a 50- to 100-basis-point increase in adjusted operating margin.

Separately, BTIG raised its price target on Haemonetics to $130 from $110 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating. The brokerage said the expanded rollout could generate significantly more revenue for Haemonetics’ plasma business than previously expected.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around HAE turned to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ a day earlier, amid ‘high’ message volumes. HAE shares have gained around 49% so far this year.

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