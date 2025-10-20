GSI Technology shares jumped over 205% after Cornell study highlighted APU’s GPU-level performance and energy efficiency.

Gemini-I APU uses 98% less power than GPUs and outpaces CPUs by 80%.





GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) stock hit an all-time high of $17.56 on Monday after an update that the company’s associative processing unit (APU) architecture can deliver graphics processing unit (GPU) level performance for AI workloads while dramatically cutting energy usage.

The findings were published in a paper led by researchers at Cornell University. The company is known for inventing the APU, a breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

At the time of writing, the stock was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day. Message volume shifted to ‘extremely high’ from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

What Does The Research Say?

The research highlights the Gemini-I APU’s ability to rival Nvidia’s A6000 GPU in throughput during retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) tasks. It also emphasizes the device’s energy efficiency, consuming over 98% less power compared to GPUs when processing large datasets.

The Cornell team’s study assessed the Gemini-I APU across datasets ranging from 10GB to 200GB. The APU outperformed traditional CPUs by completing retrieval operations up to 80% faster, highlighting its advantage in both speed and power efficiency.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.