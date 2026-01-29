Gorilla Technology executives revealed to investors at an investor event that the company entered 2026 with a contracted backlog of more than $100 million.

The company also said it is targeting a qualified pipeline of more than $10 billion across AI infrastructure, national systems, and data centers.

Northland raised the price target on Gorilla Technology to $40 from $35 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

Northland said that the pipeline announced by the management reflects "a tidal wave of interest in AI data centers internationally."

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment on GRRR shares were in the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours amid ‘high’ message volumes.

Shares of GRRR gained over 5% on Thursday at the time of writing.

Management Insights

Gorilla Technology executives told investors at a RedChip Companies investor event on Jan. 28 that the company entered 2026 with a contracted backlog of more than $100 million, as well as targeting a qualified pipeline of opportunities over $10 billion across AI infrastructure, national systems, and data centers.

The company’s Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan reportedly told investors that operational targets for the company involve deploying up to 100 megawatts (MW) by the end of 2026.

Chandan also said the company had deployed the first B300 servers for the government of Taiwan last month, referencing the three new projects the company won across public safety, critical infrastructure and environmental protection in the country in Dec. 2025.

The CEO also said that the company’s previous announcement about a $1.4 billion data center-related agreement was with a contractor based in Singapore for a project with a phased, multi-site rollout across Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Management also reiterated the revenue guidance for 2026 at $137 million to $200 million.

Analyst Take

Northland raised the price target on Gorilla Technology to $40 from $35 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares, as per TheFly.

The analyst said that it believes the company's large AI data center deployments are quickly gaining visibility. Northland also added that the pipeline announced by the management reflects "a tidal wave of interest in AI data centers internationally."

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

One bullish user said that it was “incomprehensible” to not have a 100% bullish stance after the company’s webinar.

Another bullish user said any price under $30 is low for the company, and any price under $20 is “highway robbery.” Shares of GRRR were trading at around $15.14 levels at the time of writing.

A third user predicted a price target of $50 by the end of the year, calling the company ‘undervalued.’

GRRR stock has risen over 8% in the past year.

