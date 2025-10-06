Renewable developers have moved the CERC over delays that stalled power evacuation. ACME Solar has sought compensation exceeding ₹21 crore, while AMPIN Energy has not specified an amount.

India’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has reportedly admitted petitions from two renewable energy developers, ACME Solar and AMPIN Energy, seeking compensation for financial losses caused by delays in commissioning transmission infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The developers claim that delays by the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Central Transmission Utility of India prevented them from transmitting power from their solar projects, leading to significant revenue losses.

ACME Solar has sought compensation exceeding ₹21 crore, while AMPIN Energy has not specified an amount.

CERC has requested that both transmission entities submit detailed responses within six weeks, including project timelines, reasons for any delays, and their current operational status. The petitions are scheduled for a hearing on November 27.

The case could set an important precedent for India’s renewable energy sector, where transmission bottlenecks have increasingly hindered the flow of green power to the grid.

Delays in transmission infrastructure have already forced authorities to curtail solar output during periods of low demand, particularly in Rajasthan, the country’s top green energy-producing state, which reportedly lost nearly 4 gigawatts of generation capacity and incurred losses of up to ₹250 crore.

ACME Solar’s shares closed 0.47% higher at ₹287.6 on Monday.

Year-to-date, the stock has added 22.6%.