The company released additional details about its agreement with Freyr Singapore.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc.(GRRR) shares gained in Friday’s pre-market session after the company released additional details about its recently announced multi-billion-dollar agreement with Freyr Singapore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company disclosed on September 17 that it had finalized a binding three-year deal worth $1.4 billion with infrastructure firm Freyr Singapore. Gorilla is expected to receive the full contract value, contingent upon meeting its responsibilities outlined in the agreement. The initial phase of the project, known as “Phase One,” carries a value of $300 million and is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Gorilla Technology stock traded over 4% higher in Friday’s premarket and was the top trending equity ticker on Stocktwits.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<