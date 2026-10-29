NuScale Power stock is up more than 5% this week, overtaking Oklo stock’s gains of about 3%.

SMR is slated to report Q3 results on Nov. 5 after market close, while OKLO will post its Q3 print on Nov. 6 before the bell.

Analysts expect Oklo to report revenue of about $99,000 for the quarter, and a loss per share of $0.21.

Analysts expect SMR to report revenue of $3.84 million and a loss per share of $0.13.

Two nuclear energy companies, Oklo Inc. (OKLO) and NuScale Power Corp. (SMR), are in focus ahead of their third-quarter (Q3) earnings results expected next week.

While both stocks are down more than 2% in the overnight session late Wednesday, they are on track to reverse four weeks of declines.

However, SMR stock has outperformed OKLO stock so far this week and is on track to post gains of more than 5%.

When Are OKLO, SMR Reporting Results?

SMR is slated to report Q3 results on Nov. 5 after market close. Meanwhile, OKLO will post its Q3 print on Nov. 6 before the bell.

Analysts expect Oklo to report revenue of about $99,000 for the quarter, based on estimates from Fiscal.ai. Meanwhile, analysts expect loss per share to come in at $0.21.

Analysts also expect SMR to report revenue of $3.84 million and a loss per share of $0.13.

OKLO, SMR: Wall Street Stance

On Wednesday, B. Riley lowered the price targets on both OKLO and SMR.

The firm slashed Oklo's price target to $61 from $92 and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. Despite the lower target, it implies about 125% upside from the stock’s last close.

Meanwhile, B. Riley cut NuScale Power's price target to $10 from $15 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares. The revised target implies an upside of 76% from SMR’s last close.

The analyst said its nuclear and uranium coverage is down 43% on average since the Russell 2000's high on Aug. 14, driven by the "de-risking of high-beta names" and elevated interest rates pressuring long-duration growth stories. The firm cut targets across the group to reflect the valuation reset.

However, it added that it sees attractive valuations and "oversold names" for investment cases not dependent on the AI buildout.

Based on Koyfin data, the 12-month average price target on OKLO stock is $66.80, implying upside of more than 146%. Meanwhile, the 12-month average price target on SMR is $11.07, implying an upside of more than 95%.

What Does Retail Think About OKLO, SMR Stocks?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for OKLO stock was ‘bearish’ at the time of writing. Meanwhile, it was ‘neutral’ for SMR stock.

OKLO stock is down more than 62% this year, while SMR stock has lost about 60% of its value.

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