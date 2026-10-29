Neutron’s second stage and thrust module reached Wallops Island for checks ahead of ground testing.

Electron completed its 98th flight, with its 99th launch scheduled next week and its 100th rocket nearing delivery.

NASA recognized Rocket Lab’s solar cells for powering its NEO Surveyor asteroid-hunting spacecraft.

Neutron’s debut is expected in 2027 after a first-stage tank-dome manufacturing issue.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares are headed for their best week in a month as its Neutron hardware reached its test site and Electron approached 100 launches, while even a NASA spotlight on its solar cells failed to erase valuation concerns among some retail investors.

RKLB stock rose 0.5% on Wednesday to end the session at $58.60, with shares up 11% for the week and putting it on track for its best week in over a month.

Neutron Moves Toward Testing As 2027 Debut Awaits

Neutron moved closer to its next round of testing after its second stage and thrust module arrived at Wallops Island, Virginia, following a short barge trip from Rocket Lab’s factory.

The hardware is undergoing arrival checks. “Next up: integrated fluids testing and launch mount interface checkouts for the Thrust Module, with Stage 2 to follow on the test stand beside it soon after,” Rocket Lab said on X.

The progress follows Rocket Lab’s recent announcement that Neutron’s debut would slip from late 2026 into 2027 after a manufacturing issue left air pockets in the carbon-composite layers of a first-stage tank dome.

Rocket Lab said it fixed the manufacturing process and was moving ahead with a replacement dome. The company still needs to assemble the first-stage tank and run pressure and cryogenic tests before it can provide a more specific launch date. The reusable medium-lift rocket can carry 13,000 kilograms to low Earth orbit.

Electron’s 100th Launch Comes Into View

Meanwhile, Electron is closing in on its 100th launch after its latest successful mission, “We’re Not Hawking Around,” delivered three HawkEye 360 satellites into a 520-kilometer orbit.

The mission, announced last Friday, marked Electron’s 98th flight, its 19th launch of 2026 and its third dedicated launch for HawkEye 360. The satellites collect radio-frequency signals to support maritime tracking, jamming detection and defense operations.

“Up next: Our 99th launch is scheduled next week and our 100th rocket is close behind, scheduled for delivery to Launch Complex 1 soon,” Rocket Lab said on X.

Rocket Lab’s Space Systems Take The Spotlight

Rocket Lab’s solar hardware also earned a NASA spotlight for its role in NEO Surveyor, a spacecraft designed to hunt potentially hazardous asteroids and comets. Featured in NASA’s Image of the Day, the spacecraft’s 20-foot sunshade carries panels manufactured by Rocket Lab’s Albuquerque team using its high-efficiency, quad-junction Z4J+ solar cells.

“The array delivers up to 2 kW and is the spacecraft's only power source as it hunts hazardous asteroids and comets,” Rocket Lab said.

The recognition comes after last week’s launch of Viasat’s Maxwell spacecraft, which Rocket Lab built. Maxwell supports Viasat’s two NASA communications demonstration awards totaling $81 million, with testing planned through March 2027 as the agency moves toward commercial satellite-relay services.

Rocket Lab also recently reported progress on its $515 million Space Development Agency (SDA) satellite program. “Eight of 18 spacecraft are on the floor right now, in build,” the company said of its Tranche 2 Transport Layer-Beta work.

The company builds key components internally, including solar panels, structures, star trackers, reaction wheels, radios and flight software. A separate $816 million contract covers 18 Tranche 3 Tracking Layer satellites for missile warning and tracking, bringing the two SDA awards’ potential value above $1.3 billion.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a week ago amid a 47% decline in 24-hour message volumes.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of October 29 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “Still waiting on $19.00. Price is baked into 2040 will not hold up on a bear market We’ll wait. Wait and wait.” Another user said, “Only news from company is going to fight the overbought situation we are in. If not, profit taking will bring us to our knees again.”

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A separate user said, “dead cats bounce as always,” questioning the recovery’s staying power. Another user blamed the broader market, saying, “Markets seems nervous.”

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RKLB stock has declined 16% year-to-date.

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