Gorilla Tech Stock Nearly Doubles In 2 Weeks — And Most Retail Traders Think It’s Just The Start

Retail investors expect the company’s Feb. 18 live investor webinar and the next earnings release to catalyze the stock.

Published: Feb 13, 2025, 11:00 PM IST

Gorilla Technology Group, Inc. ($GRRR) stock has seen strong upward momentum in recent sessions. So far in February, the stock has added about 80%.

The U.K.-based company specializes in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) solutions with a strong emphasis on security convergence, network defense, video analytics and big data analytics. 

The stock started the week on a firm note after the company announced the formal closure of its at-the-market program. Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan said, “By closing our ATM program, we are ensuring that shareholder value remains protected while reinforcing our position as a disciplined and strategic company.”

He said the company now focuses on strong execution, revenue expansion and delivering long-term value to its investors.

An announcement on Wednesday regarding Gorilla Tech's partnership with British Telecom and the Port of Tyne to expand AI video analytics deployment across the port proved healthy for the stock, sending it up 16.5%.

The momentum has carried over to Thursday’s session. It last traded up 13.27% at $27.40.

grrr-sentiment.png GRRR sentiment and message volume February 13, as of 12:14 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Gorilla Tech stock remains ‘extremely bullish’ (93/100), with its stream on the platform seeing ‘extremely high’ message volume.

A watcher said the recent rally was purely price strength, and they anticipate a short squeeze loading.

An ongoing Stocktwits poll found that about 56% of the respondents said the stock will end the first quarter at over $30, with 24% predicting a $30-$40 range and another 32% $40+ level.

Twenty-eight percent expect the stock to end the quarter between $25 and $30, while 16% see a pullback below $25.

grrr-stpoll.png

Retail investors expect the company’s Feb. 18 live investor webinar and the next earnings release to catalyze the stock.

Gorilla Tech stock has gained 34% so far this year, following a 200%+ run in 2024.

